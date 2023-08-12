Music Video: “LMK” by Kelela – Review + HD Video

Kelela has premiered the official music video for her new song “LMK”. The music video came out yesterday on VEVO. The song “LMK” is the lead single from the singer’s upcoming debut album. This studio album is titled “Take Me Apart” and it will hit the stores in the first week of October. Warp Records will release and promote the album.

The title of the new song “LMK” is short for “Let Me Know”. While talking about the song, she told the media that the song was about a man who wasn’t honest. This man, who is acting weird, is being careless. He doesn’t respect women. In the song, Kelela is demanding respect from him.

In the music video, you will see Kelela donning different wigs. She will be center of attraction in the entire video. She performs sensual choreography while delivering lyrics of her recent song. I’m sure you will like how she looks in the video. To watch the music video, simply click below on the big PLAY button. Be sure to leave comments about Kelela’s new song after you watch the video.

Watch New Music Video “LMK” by Kelela