Music Video: “Into You” by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, who is only 22 year old, has premiered the official music video for “Into You”. “Into You” is Ari’s latest single from her third studio album “Dangerous Woman”. The album was recently released in the US.

This new music video is directed by Hannah Lux Davis. The video is unlike anything you’ve seen so far. The script of the video is refreshing. There is no ‘love at the dance floor’ type of romance but this time a superstar falls in love with her security guard. That’s forbidden if you’re a star but Ariana Grande is determined to go ahead on this dangerous path.

Ariana Grande is in love with her security guard.

The music video starts with a road trip in a desert. Ariana Grande is enjoying the road trip with her lover boy. They cuddle each other and Ariana gets out of the ride into the open desert to give us those classic ‘desert’ scenes. But so far in the music video no one has any idea about the guy, Ari’s boyfriend. But as the video progresses, viewers find out that this guy is actually Ari’s ex-security guard. They fell in love and now they are enjoying their time together.

By this point, you already know that Ariana has made a major mistake by falling in love with a security guard but you have no idea what’s coming up. Towards the end of the music video, you realize that this guy isn’t the only boyfriend Aria has. In fact, she has an official boyfriend and her affair with the security guard is only a distraction.

As you watch the video, your eyes filled with surprise, you feel as if there is more. Your heart is telling you the truth as the video has another surprise in the closing scenes where you will see one of Ari’s boys flirting with another girl. Ariana will realize that she needs to pick the right guy for herself and she eventually makes a choice. You will have to watch the music video to find out who ends up as the lucky guy.

Watch “Into You” by Ariana Grande