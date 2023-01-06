Music Video: “I Got You” – Watch NOW

Bebe Rexha has released the official music video for her song “I Got You”. It’s a special song with sounds that resemble the folk music of Middle East. So you can expect to see a lot of desert in this music video. It’s time you see the music video for this well-crafted pop song.

Although a lot of fans have already declared “I Got You” a hit, it is still to be picked up by radio. But in time, this song will get there. You will see it appearing in the charts and getting a lot of love from the radio in a week or so as the music video kicks in and creates some momentum for the song.

The music video for “I Got You” is a part of promotion campaign that Bebe has started after realizing that the song has great potential. She may need a little more promotion to catapult her song but probably the music video will do all the high-profile promotion that Bebe needs for this song. Only time will tell.

The music video is directed by Dave Meyers, who also directed Bebe’s previous hit MV. Bebe is going to show us some of her sexy poses along with a bit of dance in the desert. It’s all fun as Bebe totally rules this desert. Watch the music video below.

Watch “I Got You” by Bebe Rexha