Music Video: “I Don’t Care” by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran

A couple of weeks ago, JB and Ed Sheeran announced collaboration and a week later they released the official audio for the song “I Don’t Care.” As of 17th May they released the official Music Video for this song and I must say it is as catchy as the song itself.

The video features a lot of green screens to put the singers in a lot of unexpected situations. As the video starts, Ed finds himself in a boring party wearing a suit and he sings “I’m at a party I don’t wanna be at, and I don’t ever wear a suit and tie i”. The video overall gives a carefree vibe, addressing your loved one, spending time with them and not to care for any one’s opinion. This Cute creation was directed by Emil Nava. The song started a very rapid climb over the Billboard charts and is standing at the No.1. Give it a look below. Watch the official music video below.

Watch “I Don’t Care” Music Video by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran