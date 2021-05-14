Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are smashing it on “I Don’t Care”

Whenever JB and ED collaborate on something, the project turns into a great success. They first worked together on “Love Yourself” in 2015; it went no.1 on the billboard with 1billion+ views. Then they worked on “Cold Water” in 2016; it went no.2 on the billboard with almost 1billion views. So I’m waiting anxiously to see what becomes of “I Don’t Care”.

It’s the first time they both are featuring on a song together. The track went out on May 10thunder the production of Fred, Max Martin, and Shellback. In this song, both Ed and JB find themselves at a party where they don’t belong; but stay there as they find their love. This is a romantic party song with a really mean chorus. “Cuz I don’t care, as long as you just hold me near, you can take me anywhere and you making me feel like I’m loved by somebody, I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah”. It’s slow pop, catchy, and might reach its predecessors. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “I Don’t Care” by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran