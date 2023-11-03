Music Video: “He Like That” by Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony has given us a new music video and it’s just FIRE. The song titled “He Like That” is the second official single from the band’s recently released third studio album.

This new song “He Like That” is a sexy song that talks aloud about the talent that 5H has got. It’s a landmark song and has a perfect visual to help the girl band climb back to the top. This song will also help the band restablish themselves as the top band in the music scene these days. After all, they needed a powerful song like that after the entire Camila Cabello episode. I feel like they have now done justice to Camila episode with this song.

In the music video, you are going to see Lauren, Ally, Normani, and Dinah is sexy outfits. All the girls look amazing, especially with the sexy choregraphy. Look for Lauren in particular as she is super hot in this music video. It’s time you watch the video yourself so you know what I’m talking about. Hit PLAY below to watch the girls at their best.

Watch “He Like That” by Fifth Harmony