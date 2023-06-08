Music Video: “Girls Like You” (Remix) by Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and J. Lo

Maroom 5 premiered their brand new single remix “Girls Like You” only a few days ago. Their latest remixed version of this track features many star girls including Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and Ellen DeGeneres.

After premiering this new remixed version, Maroon 5 also gave us the video for the track a day later. The music video came out on band’s official YouTube channel.

In the video, you will see many star girls appearing as Adam Levine sings the song while standing in the middle of a dark blue room. He is wearing a black t-shirt and looks absolutely cool. The girls take turns as they appear and sing their part along with Adam Levine. Who looks the best? It’s probably Cardi B who appears in the chorus and raps her versus while wearing a stylish trench coat. This girl really knows how to look great anywhere, be it a music video, live performance, or a TV appearance. She knows how to kill it.

The music video for “Girls Like You” doesn’t end with showing us the ‘power’ girls like Camila Cabello, Ellen, J.Lo, and Cardi B, but it goes a step further and gives us more of the girls that Adam Levine thinks are awesome. You will his wife and daughter making an appearance towards the end of the video. It’s a great music video. Go ahead and watch it below.

Watch “Girls Like You” (Remix) Music Video by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and J. Lo