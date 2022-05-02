Listen to “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Maroon 5 has released a new remixed version of “Girls Like You”. This remixed version features Cardi B and it will be version that will go out to the radios. However, the album “Red Pill Blues” features a different version, without Cardi B.

The remixed version of “Girls Like You”came out today. Since the release, the remixed version has already received plenty of appreciation, streams, and reviews from music bloggers. I feel like it’s getting such a hype because it features Cardi B who seems like becoming the new collaboration queen.

The remix “Girls Like You” is quiet like the original song except that it features Cardi B. There are no changes in the lyrics and Adam Levine doesn’t make any changes to his vocals. The production is nearly the same except the brdige where the track changes somewhat from the original version that we heard earlier. Listen to this new version below.

Listen to “Girls Like You” remix by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Unfortunately, Maroon 5 has removed the stream from Spotify. We will add it as soon as its back.