Music Video: “Ever Again” by Robyn

Before Robyn made a comeback with Honey in 2018, the Swedish pop star remained away for eight long years. The comeback album Honey took some time to find its audience. On the other hand, the slinky synth-pop “Ever Again” took only a listen to become our favorite.

Robyn has also released a music video for “Ever Again” and it’s a catchy visual. In the video, Robyn takes us to a dreamy place – a place like no other – away from consciousness and into the world of unconsciousness. It’s a beautiful dreamy place. Directed by Colin Solar, the video will definitely go up there among the best we’ve seen in the last few months. Watch the music video below.