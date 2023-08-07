Music Video: “Creatures Of The Night” by Hardwell Ft. Austin Mahone

Hardwell has premiered the official music video for “Creatures Of The Night”. The music video features Austin Mahone who is having a great year.

Austin Mahone has had a few years of transition. He was a teen sensation and now he is working to become an adult sensation. This new song, “Creatures Of The Night” is part of his transition. Although he is only 21-year old, Austin Mahone has proven his maturity as a singer a number of times over his short career. In 2015, he did a hit song “Dirty Work”, which went on to become the biggest hit in Japan. His recent tour is also being received really well, showing that audience has accepted the transition and they want Austin to continue on that track.

The music video for this new song arrived today. It’s a feel-good visual where you see a group of kids having the best time of their life at a nightclub. Austin, who is driving around in his car, arrives at the nightclub party and becomes a part of it. I’m sure you guys are going to love watching him dancing and having a blast. Enjoy the video below. I hope you like it.

Watch New Music Video “Creatures Of The Night” by Hardwell Featuring Austin Mahone