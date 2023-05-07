Hey Violet’s “Break My Heart” could be the new super hit song. The American band has now given us the official music video for “Break My Heart” and officially entered the race for the best electropop – rock song of the year. One last thing they need to do is to book some TV performances as soon as possible to time it right with the MV release. It could be a major hit.

The band released the music video for “Break My Heart” earlier this week through VEVO. It’s directed by Jesse Heath and Darren Craig. When you watch the video, you’ll immediately notice the dominant red & blue scheme. It works well for the concept. The video opens with Rena Lovelis in the cheerleaders’ locker room.

The single “Break My Heart” will be featuring in Hey Violet’s upcoming debut album. The album will be out in 2017 but the release date isn’t confirmed just yet. Watch their later MV below and enjoy some really cool electropop music.

Watch Official Music Video “Break My Heart” by Hey Violet