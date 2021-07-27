Music: “South Of The Border” By Ed Sheeran Featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B

Ed Sheeran has released yet another collaboration and as obvious, it’s from his new mixtape. This mixtape is a great chance for Ed to show his versatility as he has collaborated with a new artist for every song. For this latest anthem titled “South Of The Border”, he is collaborating with Camila Cabello and Cardi B.

Ed has already released some major collab anthems from the mixtape with stars such as Khalid, Justin Bieber, nd Bruno Mars. He has also joined hands with Ella Mai and Eminem for the mixtape. Since it’s out now, I’m sure everyone is desperate to listen to all these star-studded anthems.

“South Of The Border” is produced by Steve Mac, Ed, and Fred. Ed starts off the song by singing about a girl’s different body parts and then Camila sings how she looked at him from across the way and immediately found her heart beating. She now wants to know his name. After the chorus, Cardi joins in and serves her lyrics. Listen to it below.

Listen To “South Of The Border” By Ed Sheeran Featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B