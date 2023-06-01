Music: SEASFIRE – ‘Heartbeat’

Hot new ‘post-dubstep’ band SEASFIRE have released the below video for their second single ‘Heartbeat’, the follow up to ‘Falling’.
SEASFIRE specialise in beautifully understated, bleak and melancholic tunes, and ‘Heartbeat’ is no different – featuring the conventional post-dubstep musical arsenal of breathy vocals, abstract melodies and discordant chords, all brought down to earth with simple and personal lyrics: “Everytime we touch / I can feel my heart beat”
The above video is apparently a homage to The Smiths’ The Queen Is Dead album cover, as well as the bands favourite ‘visionaries’ Anton Corbijn and Woodkid.
‘Heartbeat’ is released on 9 July via Bristol’s Distant Records.
