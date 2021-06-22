Music Review: “Expensive” by Rence Featuring Noah Cyrus

Rence already has a couple of viral hits under her credit – “Baby Blue” and “Ways To Go”, making him a breakout star of the year and an artist to watch in the coming months.

Now Rence has another song and it seems already like a hit. It’s titled “Expensive” and it’s a collaboration with none other than Noah Cyrus. I don’t know why but I really wanted him to collaborate with Noah. Now they have done that, I’m sure it turns out to be something amazing. It’s easily Rence’s best song so far.

The 21-year old year sensation sings about giving someone all you got and then feeling that you’ve actually given everything. Realizing that you’re now out of resources could turn out to be ‘expensive’, which is why he is not ready to give her another try. He wants to love her more but he can’t afford her any more. She is just too expensive to love.

It’s a contemporary theme where Noah fits in perfectly as the female vocalist. She didn’t only give the song what it deserved but she actually raised its level. Her creativity and powerful vocals are everything this track needed to become the best we’ve heard from the 21-year old to date. We hope we get a music video soon. Listen to “Expensive” below and don’t forget to share your thoughts.

Listen To “Expensive” by Rence Ft. Noah Cyrus