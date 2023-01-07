Watch: Michael Bublé – “The More You Give (The More You’ll Have)”

The holiday season has officially started with Michael Buble releasing his Christmas single “The More You Give (The More You’ll Have)”. This brand new Christmas single is a new and original track that you can stream online and purchase. The track is released by Reprise Records. It’s a milestone track in the sense that it has marked Michael Buble’s comeback who hadn’t done much work after released his 2013 album although he did record a cover of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” back in 2014.

There is yet no news about the future of this track. It could be a part of Michael’s upcoming Christmas album or it could just be a one-off Christmas single that Michael decided to gift to his fans on the holiday season. Only time will tell and fans will have to keep their fingers crossed until any further news. We will update you as soon as there is some news about the future of this song.

The track “The More You Give(The More You’ll Have)” is three minutes long and Michael continues telling us that the more we give, the more we’ll get back. This is definitely a message worth spreading this holiday season with so many people in the world needing help. This uplifting song will definitely become your song of the holiday as radios are going to love it. Be ready to listen to this all the holiday season. Listen to the song below.

“The More You Give(The More You’ll Have)” by Michael Buble