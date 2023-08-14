Music: “Lonely Together” by Avicii Ft. Rita Ora

Here is new music to feel excited about. It’s “Lonely Together” by Rita Ora and Avicii.

It’s another move in the right direction by the Brit singer “Rita Ora”. Her current single “Your Song” is already doing really well everywhere (not the US) and she has now worked on this new song. It sounds really good and I’m sure it will find a place in the charts.

This new song “Lonely Together” will be included in Avicii’s upcoming EP. This will be his comeback album so you can expect it to have a lot of refreshing sounds and vocals.

“Lonely Together” is a confirmed hit. I feel like this song deserves a single treatment. Could Avicii release it as a single? Only time will tell.

The singer performed an acoustic version of the song earlier at an event in London but it wasn’t anywhere close to what you will hear in the final version with Avicii. This electronic production makes it sound entirely from another world. I’m sure you will agree with me if you have listened to that earlier version that Rita performed.

The song opens with powerful lyrics when Rita sings about being caught in the middle of a dangerous world. She has felt only the tip of a knife and she already knows how hurting it could be. It’s symbolic, indicating that Rita is feeling the pain of a relationship ending. The relationship is over but Rita is still caught in the middle of things, unable to free herself. She can’t get out of it. You can listen to the song below.

Listen to “Lonely Together” by Avicii Ft. Rita Ora