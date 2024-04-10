New Music: “Get Ugly” by Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo doesn’t like his girl pretty on the bed; he likes her ‘ugly’.

The 25-year-old Miami singer released on iTunes at midnight (April 6) a brand new song called “Get Ugly” which serves as the first ‘countdown single’ from his upcoming album “Everything is 4” – in stores on May 29th via Warner Bros.

The crazy infectious urban song is bona-fide bop and a baby-making anthem for the young adults. “Get ugly / You know what I’m talking about”, sings JD in the outro and yeah, we know what you’re talking about.

I’m really feeling “Get Ugly” but I’m not sure how smart was for Jason to drop it right now when lead single “Want to Want Me” is on the rise everywhere. Because I kind of like “Get Ugly” better! And this is only going to distract me from “Want to Want Me”, and imagine radios’ reaction when they hear “Get Ugly” too. They may as well consider giving the song airplay time right now and that will definitely be harmful to “Want to Want Me”, don’t you think? Anyhow, I think it’s safe to say the second single from “Everything is 4” has been found! Do it!

Listen to “Get Ugly” by Jason Derulo