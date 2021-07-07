Music: ‘Archer’ By Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is having an unbelievable week as she was nominated for 10 awards at the VMAs this week. However, this wasn’t all for her as she hopped on to her Instagram and shared details about her upcoming album with her fans. She also gave us a new track “The Archer” from the album this week. Although it’s not a single, it’s still a new song that will serve as ‘a glimpse into another side of the album.’

During this week, she also told her fans that her new album will have four different deluxe versions and each version will have stuff from her personal diaries. At the same time, it’s going to be the album with most songs that Taylor has done so far. You can pre-order the deluxe version at this time.

The romantic anthem “The Archer” is co-produced by Jack Antonoff who also co-wrote the song. You can listen to this track below.

Listen to “The Archer” by Taylor Swift