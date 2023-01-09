Music: “American Dream” by Jeezy, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole

New music is out. It’s “American Dream” by Jeezy featuring Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. A lot of fans have been waiting for this collaboration to come out as Jeezy has been talking about it for the last few days.

The song has a hard-hitting beat that also sends soulful vibes. That’s a unique but interesting production from Soundsmith. In the song, you listen to all three rappers giving your their best. They rap about their financial status, their wealth and their issues. They also talk about American politics, focusing how it helps build the American dream.

The song is already out. It’s from Jeezy eighth studio album that recently hit the scene. You can buy this album and enjoy some blissful music from Jeezy. Even if you decided not to buy the album, don’t forget to listen to this song as it’s something special. It will stay with you for times to come, especially if you listen to the song lyrics. J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar are perfect together. It’s a collaboration that you can’t miss. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “American Dream” by Jeezy featuring Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole