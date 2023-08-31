Music: “All I Need Is You” by Laim Payne ft. Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa

Liam Payne has kicked off his solo career with a new song titled “All I Need Is You”. This new single features Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa.

Although this collaboration came as a surprise for most fans, it was actually announced last month when producer TM88 talked about such a collaboration in the near future.

The song “All I Need Is You” is going to be the first single from Liam Payne as a solo artist. The single isn’t officially released yet but someone got a copy of it and put it online. The leaked copy is nearly four minutes long. You will her Payne singing the chorus while Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa rapping verses in this leaked track.

Liam,who reacted to this leak on social media, told his fans that this isn’t his new single but just a regular weekend song. However, fans know it for sure that it’s his new single. Liam himself hinted about it in one of his tweets when he complained that people don’t even let finish projects these days.

It’s a bouncy track but doesn’t offer anything new or different. It’s about a girl, just like most songs. The best part of the song was supposed to be Liam’s part but to be honest it’s not that great. Liam doesn’t make it sound like something epic but he sounds a little corny and childish. Nevertheless, this is a new start for Liam Payne and his fans would be excited by the fact that he is now pursuing his solo career.

