Music: “Yesterday” by Black Eyed Peas

The Black Eyed Peas is going to make their fans happy with a lot of music this year. The band has turned 20 years old and that’s what it is celebrating this entire year. They will be releasing a lot of new music in 2015 and there will be few music videos in between for fans to enjoy. If you are thinking that Fergie will also be part of all these celebrations, you may be disappointed as Fergie only joined the band in 2012 whereas the band originally started doing music back in 1995.

For now, they have two sings released in this year. The first one was released at Coachella earlier this year and the second one, titled “Yesterday”, made its way out on July 17. This latest track was premiered during Apply Music’s Beats 1 radio. If you are a Black Eyed Peas fans, you can expect to have a lot of surprises from the band this year.

“Yesterday” sounds like the original and the old Black Eyed Peas. There are no paraphernalia and the track is a plain hip hop track, something that went missing from the band’s music in the last decade. If you are a fan of original hip hop sound that you heard in the early days of Black Eyed Peas, here they are back with that same original sound.

Black Eyed Peas are determined to make their fans happy this year. They released a music video for “Yesterday” only hours after releasing the audio. The music video was also released through Apple Music network. You can listen to the song and watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Yesterday” by Black Eyed Peas