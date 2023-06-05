Music: “Glory” by Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne has premiered a new track titled “Glory”. It will be released through Jay Z’s controversial music service TIDAL. The track will be first single from his upcoming project “Free Weezy Album”. The album is produced by Avenue Beatz, Onhel, and Infamous. You can listen to this new exciting single after the jump.

“Glory” is a straight-forward track where Lil Wayne delivers give verses over five minutes without offering any hook. There are just straight bars as Lil Wayne keeps dropping line after line. The lyrical vibe is somewhat missing but still you can feel that Weezy will be working on that for his radio-friendly tracks – something that core Weezy fans have always wanted from him, that little extra lyrical vibe.

The project “Free Weezy Album” is expected to be out sometime this year but there is no fixed data announced so far. Lil Wayne believes that this will be an ultimate musical journey for his fans as he plans on throwing us a lot of exciting music. Fans are going to love what Lil Wayne has in the magic hat as Lil has started previewing tracks from the new project.

You can listen to “Glory” below. Make sure you let us know what you think of this latest offering from Weezy in the comments below.

Listen to “Glory” by Lil Wayne