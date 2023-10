Nas has released the video for the Amy Winehouse-featuring track ‘Cherry Wine’ today. Check it out below:

The video features the late singer projected against a wall, while the US rapper goes about looking cool in a bar.

‘Cherry Wine’ is the fifth single taken from Nas’ latest album Life Is Good, and was recorded after Winehouse’s death using recordings from previous studio session she did with Nas’ producer Salaam Remi.