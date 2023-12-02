Music Video Review: “Slumber Party” By Britney Spears Featuring Tinashe

Britney Spears finally premiered the music video for her new single “Slumber Party” on November 18th, 2016 at 3 AM. The music video used a new remix of the track “Slumber Party.”

The music video directed by Collin Tiley begins with Britney and Tinashe on their old black foxy cars entering into a house that is an early 90’s look-alike specifically used in horror movies. Inside the house is the party where you will see many male and female junior artists wearing glamorous dresses. You will see Britney and Tinashe getting hot on a sofa, doing a cute choreography.

You will see Britney crawling like a cute grimalkin towards a charming guy who’s sitting on the other end of a dining table. It really made me feel like partying! The music video justified the title “Slumber”Party” quite beautifully. Moreover, Britney looked real hot in the red backless outfit. You rock!

We rarely see duos including chanteuse like Britney and Tinashe. Bring some more tracks and music videos like this, ladies. It’s just been 3 days and the music video released on YouTube has over 13 million views so far. No surprise! It is going to get a lot more views.

Watch: “Slumber Party” Feat Britney Spears Featuring Tinashe