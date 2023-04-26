Music Video Review: “Come Through And Chill” by Miguel Featuring J. Cole

Miguel has premiered the official music video for his J. Cole assisted single “Come Through And Chill”. The music video came out on VEVO and has gathered plenty of views and positive reviews ever since it became available. The track “Come Through And Chill” is taken from Miguel’s latest “War & Leisure” album.

The track “Come Through And Chill” is an ode to late night hookup requests. It’s a romantic affair that totally deserved visual treatment. Now that its here, we are totally enjoying this latest video. The video also stars collaborator J. Cole so there are no disappointments at all.

The music video opens with J. Cole performing his part of the song. After you have heard J. Cole, you will see Miguel appearing out of nowhere. He is there to play games with women. What’s this all about? You will need to watch the music video below to know. I don’t want to give you any spoilers before you watch this latest music video by Miguel.

If you haven’t heard Miguel’s “Come Through And Chill”, it’s time you give it a try. With a music video out, there is every reason to give it a listen. The song totally deserves your attention. Watch the official music video below.

Watch “Come Through and Chill” Music Video by Miguel featuring J. Cole