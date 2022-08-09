Music Video Review: “Can’t Help Me Now” By Rob Thomas

Rob Thomas has premiered a music video for his latest single “Can’t Help Me Now.” This new track showcases Rob’s melodic vocals that work magic for pop/rock.

The 47-year-old sings about his shaky relationship. He finds it difficult to keep it going and his struggles are evident. Still, he’s trying to keep it afloat and wait so that the bad times go away and they can rebuild the damaged relationship. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he is heading in that direction with this relationship. It might not have a happy ending as Rob sings “Even you can’t help me now”. That’s the theme of the track and with strong lyrics, it really touches the heart.

Now that the official music video is also out, we’re sure “Can’t Help Me Now” will be getting a lot of attention. It’s a great song and with the right marketing strategy, Rob can turn this into a major hit from his latest album. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Can’t Help Me Now” by Rob Thomas