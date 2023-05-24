Nicki Minaj has released a new music video for her single “The Night Is Still Young”. This time again the video is premiered through TIDAL. TIDAL is a new music services started by Jay-Z. This service limits views to the subscribers only. It looks as if Nicki isn’t willing to let the global audience see her video instead she has opted for TIDAL subscription based release. She has now dropped two music videos on TIDAL in less than a week.

Although there is nothing wrong with trying a new service, it is obvious that Nicki is losing money by releasing music through TIDAL instead of VEVO, which offers premium monetization features that TIDAL miss out. Moreover, VEVO gives artists important points that go towards Billboard standings. The problem with TIDAL is that someone has already ripped the music video from Jay Z’s site and made it available for previewing without having to subscribe to TIDAL – sounds like a complete disaster for Jay-Z’s new service and Nicki’s expectations to get a lot of paid views.

“The Nigh Is Still Young” is directed by Hannah Lux Davis. Nicki is dressed in pink with a pink wig on top. Her tight and sexy clothes make her dance performance resemble that of a Japanese dancer. The music video shows a few young people dancing as they are hypnotized by the ‘pink’ moon. The single “The Night Is Still Young” is produced by Dr. Luke and Cirkut.

Watch Music Video: “The Night Is Still Young” by Nicki Minaj