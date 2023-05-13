Future has been holding on to his #MonsterMonday series as he released another music video last Monday. This time the Atlanta rapper has released a music video for his title track from mixtape “56 Nights”, which was released recently.

The new music video is directed by Vincent Lou Film. These black and white themed visuals for “56 Nights” are produced by Southside. You will see DJ Esco in the video as a surprise appearance. DJ Esco, if you don’t already know, has played a major part in Future’s mixtape and actually inspired Future to name the mixtape “56 Nights”. DJ Esco spent same number of nights in a jail cell in Dubai last year.

This sounds like a perfect time for Future to release a music video as he is building up to his tour with Drake. The tour, titled “Jungle”, will start on May 24 and it will cover various U.S. cities including Chicago, Detroit and Houston. Tickets for the tour are available online.

Music Video: “56 Nights” by Future