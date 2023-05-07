Music Industry’s Most Powerful Stars Under 21

There are tons of music stars out there who have millions of fans but can’t probably order a bear to celebrate their own achievements because they are still minor. Just as we wrote about Child Prodigies yesterday, today’s feature is also about young musicians who have hit the high note of fame before they turned 21.

These stars under 21 that we will be listing here have been ranked as 21 most powerful minor music artists of our times by Billboard. They have made it big in the social media as well as on Billboard Hot 100 before they turned 21. Although all these stars are just kids as of now, they have already shown us the potential to become music legends if they continue on this path.

Lorde

Born in 1996, Lorde is a global personality now with her hits like “Royals” and “Team”. She has also won a Grammy for one of her songs.

5 Seconds of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer is a young band from Australia who has already gained international acclaim due to their songs like “Amnesia” and “She Looks So Perfect”.

Justin Bieber

Bieber was born in 1994 and is one of the most popular young people in the world probably. This pop phenomenon has dozen of hits under his belt along with hundreds of controversies that make him even a bigger star. Even if you hate Bieber, you can’t deny his talent.

Martin Garrix

Martin Garrix was born in 1996 and became a hit singer with his track “Animals” released in 2013.

Fifth Harmony

All the band members were born between 1993 and 1997. The band is a lasting legacy of US version of The X Factor and became an instant hit after releasing “Bo$$” last year.

The other five artists that we’ve selected for this list are below.

Austin Mahone Earl Sweatshirt Shawn Mendes Becky G. Meghan Trainor