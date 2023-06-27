Listen: Muse song ‘Survival’ released and chosen to soundtrack the Olympics…

Muse unveiled the first taste from their new album The 2nd Law today with the release of ‘Survival’ – which has also been chosen to soundtrack this summers London Olympics. Check it out here and let me know what you think in the comments below…

By the sounds of it, the initial worries about the new album being ‘a bit dubstep’ (watch the trailer) seem to be premature, as ‘Survival’ sounds like it could have come straight from their last album The Resistance – i.e. it sounds a bit like Queen.

Here’s what the official statement on the Muse website had to say about it all:

“We are very excited to announce that a Muse song, ‘Survival’, has been selected by the London Olympic committee to be the main official song for the London 2012 Olympic Games. Matt wrote the song with the Olympics in mind. It’s about total conviction and pure determination to win.”

“The song will be played throughout the Games including when athletes enter the stadium, in the lead up to the medal ceremony and also as the theme for all international TV coverage…. We are honoured that the Olympics have chosen our song to officially represent the London 2012 Olympic Games across the globe.”



