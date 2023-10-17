MIA ‘Matangi’ track ‘Y.A.L.A.’ and reveals album tracklist

Forget YOLO and all the existential tension it causes, MIA is here with a much more Zen version: ‘Y.A.L.A.’ – You Always Live Again.
It’s the name of a new track from her upcoming Matangi album, which is set for release on 5 November – barring any more label trouble, that is!
‘Y.A.L.A.’ will be released as a single on 22 October, but you can stream a quick preview of it below:
As well as releasing the ‘Y.A.L.A.’ preview, MIA has also confirmed the tracklisting for Matangi:
Matangi Tracklist:
01. Karmageddon
02. MATANGI
03. Only 1 U
04. Warriors
05. Come Walk With Me
06. aTENTion
07. Exodus
08. Bad Girls
09. Boom Skit
10. Double Bubble Trouble
11. Y.a.l.a
12. Bring The Noize
13. Lights
14. Know It Ain’t Right
15. Sexodus