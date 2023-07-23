Mary Anne Hobbs resigns from Radio 1

Influential DJ Mary Anne Hobbs has today announced that she has resigned from her role at BBC Radio 1.

The former Breezeblock, Rock Show and Experimental host announced her decision in a statement on her Myspace page.

In it, she says “My work for Radio1… has been exceptionally rewarding. These have been glory days not just for me, but for all the artists who have shared my BBC platform, and of course, the listeners everywhere from Beijing to Berlin, Baltimore to Blackpool, who shared a great passion for future sound”.

The DJ has been a fixture at Radio 1 for 14 years and has been involved in numerous shows, documentaries and festivals. Her last show will be broadcast in September, before she begins her new role teaching students at the University of Sheffield.



