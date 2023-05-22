Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran and more perform on Finale of “The Voice” Season 8

The grand finale of “The Voice” season 8 was held on May 19. Sawyer Fredricks was crowned the winner. However, there was more to the grand finale than that as various top artists came together to perform on the grand finale. These include Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor and Luke Bryan. The guests by these artists took the NBC talent show to another level in terms of performances.

The surprise and probably the best performance on the show was from Adam Levine and his fellow Maroon 5 buddies. The band performed their latest single “The Summer’s Gonna Hurt” and it was the first television performance for the new single. The only problem was the fact that the chorus had to be censored and Maroon 5 failed to change a few lines that made it look awkward. The audience loved every moment and so did we. Maroon 5’s new single “The Summer’s Gonna Hurt” is one of our favorite tracks this month.

Kelly Clarkson was also among the performers. With her renewed energies and music, it was really a good performance, something majority of audience expected from her but rarely saw in the past. This time around there wasn’t anything disappointing. She performed “Piece by Piece” single.

The other notable performances came from Ed Sheeran who performed his new “X” single “Photograph” and Meghan Trainer who performed “Dear Future Husband”. One of the biggest performances on the night came from Luke Bryan who performed his anthemic new single “Kick the Dust Up” which is from his forthcoming album titled “Kill the Lights”. You can watch the performances below.

Watch Maroon 5 performing “This Summer’s Gonna Hurt”

Watch Ed Sheeran perform “Photograph”