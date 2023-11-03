Mariah Carey Premieres a New Song, “A No No”. Song Premiere:

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Mariah Carey” has premiered her much anticipated new song titled, “A No No”. She teased the fans by sharing a little snippet of the song earlier but now she has released the studio version and is now available on digital platforms.
Mariah is going to release her new studio album after over four years and this new song will appear on her upcoming album so we know that we are gonna get the album soon.
The American Singer has shared the tracklist of her upcoming album too, alongwith this new song A No No. Look at her tweet which shows the tracklist.
#Caution⚠️ out 11/16! Pre-order @ https://t.co/noxGeYiwck
01. GTFO
02. With You
03. Caution
04. A No No
05. The Distance ft. Ty Dolla $ign
06. Giving Me Life ft. Slick Rick & Blood Orange
07. One Mo’ Gen
08. 8th Grade
09. Stay Long Love You ft. Gunna
10. Portrait
THANK YOU LAMBS! pic.twitter.com/XaGiuMujfr
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2018
Alright! Coming to the new song, “A No No”. It comes with a captivating R&B-POP production where Mariah sings about getting rid of a toxic relationship. She sings about the situation that her ex wants her back but she is telling him that it’s a No.