Madonna Announces World Tour

Madonna has given us the huge news by announcing her Madame X world tour. The tour will see Madonna perform in venues inside the US as well as outside the country. The tour will kick off on 12 September. The first performance is scheduled at Gilman Opera in NYC.

Madonna will give us various nights in NYC and then tour various other cities of the US. Below is the tour schedule.

Madame X Tour Dates (the U.S only)

Madonna has announced tour dates for the US only. For international dates, you’ll have to wait until the next press release.

September

12th: Gilman Opera House, NYC

14th: Gilman Opera House, NYC

15th: Gilman Opera House, NYC

17th: Gilman Opera House, NYC

19th: Gilman Opera House, NYC

21st: Gilman Opera House, NYC

22nd: Gilman Opera House, NYC

October

15th: Chicago Theatre, Chicago

16th: Chicago Theatre, Chicago

17th: Chicago Theatre, Chicago

21st: Chicago Theatre, Chicago

November

12th: The Wiltern, LA

13th: The Wiltern, LA

14th: The Wiltern, LA

16th: The Wiltern, LA

17th: The Wiltern, LA