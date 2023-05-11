Single review: Loveable Rogues – ‘Honest’

X-Factor finalists Loveable Rogues are back after last year’s great ‘What A Night’. Now dropped from Syco, they’ve gone independent and released this slower number, which is probably not the direction I would have suggested for them as their crazy uptempo debut was one of my favourite numbers of last year, and though a slower number is more credible it doesn’t capture their quirky personalities.

As a change of direction and slower song it works, with elements of The Streets in some sections. It’s a smooth, emotive number, and comes together well – I’d just prefer something a bit more uptempo like their last single.

(6.5/10)

Buy: Honest