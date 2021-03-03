Listen To The Marina’s Song, “Superstar”:

The Welsh singer and songwriter, “Marina” has shared a new song titled, “Superstar”. She described the new single as “A love song”.

Superstar was co-written by Marina with, “Ben Berger”, “Ryan Rabin”, “Ryan McMahon”.

The song will appear on the Welsh singer’s upcoming fourth studio album, “LOVE + FEAR” which is all set to be released on 26th of April 2019. Superstar will serve as song no.2 on the album.

The track possesses a fine pop production, it has an influence of Irish music on it. Marina again, has shined bright with her soulful vocals.

Listen to Marina’s new song, “Superstar”:

Marina shared her views about her upcoming album on Twitter. She wrote, “When people hear the first song they’ll probably think ‘Oh, I think I know what this album is gonna sound like,’ But they have noooooo idea”.