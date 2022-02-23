Listen To The Maren Morris’s Song, “The Bones”:

The American country music singer and songwriter, “Maren Morris” has shared a new song titled, “The Bones”.

This new song is a follow up to the American singer’s previously released song, “Girl” and “Common”. All the three songs will appear on her upcoming second studio album called, “Girl”. The LP is set to be released on 8th of March, 2019.

Back to the new song, I think I am gonna get the album, and you are gonna feel like it too when you will stream the song.

The Bones comes with a sweet production, so lovely and relaxing on ears. Not only this, Maren is just going to blow your mind with her soulful vocals in this new song. She has just slayed it with her breathy, Heart-taking vocals.

Listen to the Maren Morris’ new song, “The Bones”:



Maren talked to the media about her upcoming LP and here’s some what she said about it. “I’ve been in this amazing relationship and I got married in the time that I’ve written and started recording this album”.