Listen to “Against the Day” By Wolf Parade

Wolf Parade has released a new single titled “Against The Day.” It’s been over 2 years since we heard anything new from Wolf Parade. This new single marks their return to the music scene and we are excited.
It’s refreshing to have them back. Their last album was in 2017 and it made us want more from them. But for some reason, they went off the scene. With this new single, they are making sure that everyone knows they’re back for real. They have also released a music video along with their new single. The visual is directed by Scorpion Dagger.
Along with this new single, the band has also announced a 2020 tour. Check out their tour dates below.
TOUR DATES
March 02 Utrecht, Netherlands
March 03 Hamburg, Germany
March 04 Berlin, Germany
March 06 Cologne, Germany
March 07 Zurich, Switzerland
March 08 Luxembourg, Luxembourg
March 09 Paris, France
March 10 Brussels, Belgium
March 11 London, England
March 13 Bristol, England
March 14 Manchester, England
March 15 Dublin, Ireland