Listen to Single: “Ocean” by Martin Garrix and Khalid

Martin Garrix has teamed up with Khalid to serve a new anthem for lovers titled “Ocean”. It’s a brilliant new song that would appeal to everyone, even outside clubs. I don’t feel like this song is only targeted at clubs as its missing the typical Martin Garrix uptempo beat. Instead, you are going to listen to a laid-back production. Smooth and clear vocals from DJ Khalid give it authenticity as a laid-back lovers anthem. I’m totally loving it.

The Dutch DJ will definitely give us a remix version of this track for parties and clubs. The production is so perfect for those crazy remixes that I wonder this could turn out to be the biggest club hit despite the original song not being a ‘pure’ club banger. Give it a listen below.

