Listen to Single “I’m Upset” by Drake

Here is the Drake’s official follow-up single to “Nice for What”. The new single is titled “I’m Upset”. It’s yet another surprise release from rapper’s new album “Scorpion”. The single “I’m Upset” is produced by Oogie Mane.

The Canadian rapper has struck gold with this new single “I’m Upset” as we expect from him with every new single. It went straight to No.1 on the U.S iTunes Top 100 Songs Chart. It clearly shows that Drake has a huge fan base who are waiting for his new singles. As soon as he releases a new single, his fans grab it like crazy. And to be honest, Drake has never disappointed us really.

“I’m Upset” feels like the final single before Drake gives us his new “Scorpion” album. Since the album will come out in June, I feel it’s perfect time to let fans wait a little for the album. It’s only a few days now and I’m sure Drake will give us his album on the first Friday. So, it’s couple of days now.

“I’m Upset” is a perfect track where you hear Drake singing about a girl who broke his trust. He feels the woman wanted to take his soul but drake didn’t seem ready. It’s a great track and I’m sure fans would be waiting anxiously to get the album on the coming Friday.

You can download this latest single by Drake from iTunes Apple Music. Listen to the track on YouTube below.

Listen to “I’m Upset” by Drake