Bebe Rexha has collaborated with X Ambassadors and Machine Gun Kelly for the new song “Home”. This latest collaboration is yet another proof of the intense talent that Bebe has got. She has now practically delivered hits with so many different shades from bangers to anthems and powerful hip-hop features.

This new collaboration is a cut from the new soundtrack for a Netflix flick “Bright”. You might have already heard other hit cuts from this upcoming movie such as “World Gone Mad” and “Darkside”.

In the song, Bebe Rexha sings about being lonely. She believes that there is no cure for loneliness. Sam Harris sings about loneliness and believes nothing else can give this feeling. So gotta be lonely to know this feeling. The anthemic chorus is what puts this song apart from other collabs.

With so many powerful tracks on the soundtrack, you bet it’s gonna be a hit movie. But even if Bright fails to do good as a movie, it’s definitely going to attract a lot of music fans. It’s a good soundtrack – the one you’d want to listen to on repeat constantly.

Listen to “Home” by Bebe Rexha and Machine Gun Kelly & X Ambassadors