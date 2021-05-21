Listen: Laura Marling streaming album ‘Once I Was An Eagle’

Laura Marling’s highly-anticipated fourth studio album Once I Was An Eagle is set for release next week and, as is the way these days, the full album is now available to stream online.

To hear the album head over to NPR.org.

Once I Was An Eagle was recorded over just 10 days, with most of the vocals and guitar work for the 16 tracks done in one take in one day – which is pretty impressive!

Once I Was An Eagle Tracklist:

01. Take The Night Off

02. I Was An Eagle

03. You Know

04. Breathe

05. Master Hunter

06. Little Love Caster

07. Devil’s Resting Place

08. Interlude

09. Undine

10. Where Can I Go?

11. Once

12. Pray For Me

13. When Were You Happy? (And How Long Has That Been)

14. Love Be Brave

15. Little Bird

16. Saved These Words