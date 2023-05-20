Listen: Jake Bugg – ‘Slumville Sunrise’

Jake Bugg is back with new album Shangri La next month, and so far it’s sounding pretty brilliant.

Following on from the rollicking lead single ‘What Doesn’t Kill You‘ is ‘Slumville Sunrise’, which Bugg performed on his recent appearance on Jools Holland.

The track has now been properly unveiled online on Rolling Stone, and you can listen to it in all its glory below:

Shangri La is Bugg’s follow-up to his very successful, Mercury-nominated self-titled debut album – and was recorded in super-producer Rick Rubin’s Malibu studio of the same name.