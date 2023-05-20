Shangri La Jake Bugg album
20 MAY

Listen: Jake Bugg – ‘Slumville Sunrise’

Jake Bugg is back with new album Shangri La next month, and so far it’s sounding pretty brilliant.

Following on from the rollicking lead single ‘What Doesn’t Kill You‘ is ‘Slumville Sunrise’, which Bugg performed on his recent appearance on Jools Holland.

The track has now been properly unveiled online on Rolling Stone, and you can listen to it in all its glory below:

Shangri La is Bugg’s follow-up to his very successful, Mercury-nominated self-titled debut album – and was recorded in super-producer Rick Rubin’s Malibu studio of the same name.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *