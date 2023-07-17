Listen: Holy Other – ‘Held’

Holy Other has released another taster from his upcoming debut album Held – out 27 August on TriAngle Records. Following on from last months ‘Love Some1’ is the albums title track:

I think you’ll agree this guy sounds pretty special, in an atmospheric, post-dubstep kind of way.

In support of Held, Holy Other has announced a series of UK shows in August, here’s the dates for your diary:

23 – Stereo, Glasgow

24 – Menagerie, Belfast

26 – Venue TBA, Nottingham

27 – The Croft, Bristol

28 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

29 – Village Underground, London

30 – The Haunt, Brighton



