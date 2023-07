I never realised how much I’d missed Canadian electro-noiseniks Crystal Castles until this popped up online today. The duo have been pretty low-key recently, holed up recording album number three, so it’s great to finally hear some new stuff from them. Check out ‘Plague’ here and let me know what you think…

Now that’s atmospheric!

No word yet on when the as-yet-untitled follow-up to II (lets call it III for now!) will be released, but I’m hoping it’s soon.