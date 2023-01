With their new album So Long, See You Tomorrow set for release next month, Bombay Bicycle Club have today revealed new track ‘Luna’.

‘Luna’ follows ‘Carry Me‘ and ‘It’s Alright Now‘ from the new album, which is due out on 4 February.

Listen to the breezy and harmony-heavy ‘Luna’ below:

***UPDATE – 7 JANUARY***

Bombay Bicycle Club have just released the below promo video for ‘Luna’: