Listen: Arcade Fire – ‘Afterlife’

In one way or another Arcade Fire have unveiled about half of their upcoming Reflektor album – as well as the recent fan-videos they played a load of songs on a US TV special to add to the release of the title track and lead single.

What we’ve been lacking from them so far though is good old fashioned streams of studio recordings. That’s changed tonight though as Zane Lowe has just premiered the album track ‘Afterlife’ on Radio 1 – and it naturally didn’t take long for a rip of it to make its way onto Soundcloud.

Listen to ‘Afterlife’ below:

Reflektor is out on 28 October, and can be preordered here: Reflektor