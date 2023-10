Former Oasis front-man Liam Gallagher’s clothing range, Pretty Green, is planning to launch its first dedicated club night in London next month.

The event, scheduled for 26 November, will be at HMV’s Relentless Garage in North London – tickets are available now from the Pretty Green site.

Liam’s Beady Eye bandmate Andy Bell will be DJ-ing at the event, along with his brother Paul Gallagher, Eddie Piller and Jamie Skillz. South Yorkshire guitar band Exit Calm are also on the bill.