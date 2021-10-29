Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers Delivers “Reality Bites”. Stream Now:

The Lead Singer, Guitarist, Songwriter and the founder of American Punk Rock Band Against Me! the one and only, “Laura Jane Grace” has shared a new song titled, “Reality Bites” via Bloodshot records as the Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers.

First let me tell you about this group Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers. It is a side project by the Laura and consists on three members. Laura, the Drummer, “Atom Willard” and the mixer, “Marc Jacob Hudson“. They have already released songs including, “The Airplane Song” and “Apocalypse Now” and they are to release their debut album, “Bought to Rot” on 9th of November. Reality Bites will appear on the album.

Reality Bites is an Alternative/Indie, rock production and a very fine one. Needless to say that we are blessed with the best voice. WOW! It is a banger!

Don’t confuse things. Okay? Laura is not quitting Against Me! Here is what she told media about the matter and she said, “I feel like everyone is mature enough to get it where it’s like, it doesn’t mean I’m quitting Against Me! and don’t want to do it. I just need to do this thing”.